Wilson had five receptions on eight targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Rams.

WR Marvin Harrison was officially placed on IR after reinjuring his heel in Week 17, affording Wilson the opportunity to ball out in his teammate's absence like he already had on multiple occasions this season. The 25-year-old Wilson experienced a true breakout campaign after reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his three-year career. A significant portion of Stanford product's 78-1,006-7 line came in games that either QB Jacoby Brissett started or Harrison missed due to injury, so Wilson's 2026 outlook will hinge greatly on how committed the franchise will remain to the underperforming duo of Harrison and Kyler Murray. Wilson will enter next season playing on the fourth year of what now feels like an undervalued rookie contract.