Wilson caught both his targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Cowboys.

The 2023 third-round pick torched the Dallas defense for a 69-yard reception in the fourth quarter to help set up Arizona's final TD of the afternoon. Wilson has just seven catches through his first three NFL games, but he's already proving to be a big-play threat as two of them have gone for more than 20 yards. The rookie faces a tough test in Week 4 against the stingy 49ers.