Wilson caught four of seven targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Rams.

Wilson finished third on the team in catches, targets and receiving yards, trailing Trey McBride and Kendrick Bourne in all three categories in Arizona's first game since trading Marvin Harrison to Houston. Bourne seems to be the biggest beneficiary of Harrison's departure, as he tied his season high with eight targets and had five catches for 47 yards Sunday, while Wilson has been limited to seven targets in both of the games Arizona has played without Harrison. Wilson should continue to work as a key target for Jacoby Brissett when the Cardinals host the Broncos in Week 7.