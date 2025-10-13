Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Four catches in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson brought in four of five targets for 44 yards in the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Wilson stepped into a bigger role despite dealing with a finger injury, as Marvin Harrison exited the contest due to a concussion in the second quarter. Wilson's target total was his second highest of the season, while both his catch and yardage tallies represented new high-water marks on the campaign. The third-year wideout may also have benefitted from Jacoby Brissett being under center in place of Kyler Murray (foot), and that same arrangement may hold for a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers next Sunday.
