Wilson had two receptions on five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to Carolina.
Wilson finished second in receiving yards despite catching just two passes for the Cardinals in a game where no receiver went over 50 yards. The sophomore out of Stanford bounced back from last week's dud where he registered just nine yards on the same amount of touches he saw Sunday. Wilson remains limited to deep-league value heading into Saturday's contest against the Rams.
