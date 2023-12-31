Wilson gathered in four of six targets for 35 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 35-31 victory at Philadelphia.

Since sitting out Weeks 11-13 due to a neck injury, Wilson wasn't on the same page with Kyler Murray over the previous two games, failing to record a catch on seven targets. While he wasn't exactly efficient with his looks Sunday (5.8 YPT), Wilson got back in the end zone for the first time since Week 4 on a five-yard touchdown with 5:26 remaining in the contest. He'll aim to keep things up Week 18 against the Seahawks.