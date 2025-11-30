Wilson will have additional competition for WR reps during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay with Marvin Harrison (appendix) active and back in the lineup.

Wilson has been a monster for fantasy purposes during Harrison's two-game absence after the latter underwent an appendectomy, putting together a 25-303-0 on 33 targets during that stretch. Prior to his run as the Cardinals' No. 1 WR, Wilson had a 22-231-1 line on 38 targets in the first nine contests of the campaign, so the presence of Harrison likely means he'll settle somewhere between those workloads Sunday. Having said that, the Buccaneers defense has been giving up chunk plays to wide receivers over the last two weeks, conceding 16.2 yards per catch, 9.8 yards per target and three TD receptions, so Wilson still is a good bet to produce, especially if Harrison isn't operating at 100 percent.