The Cardinals placed Wilson (neck) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Wilson's move to IR was merely a formality, after head coach Mike LaFleur announced Monday that the wideout would be sidelined for the rest of the season after sustaining a fractured vertebra in his neck during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Seahawks. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Wilson is expected to be in a neck brace for the next six weeks to two months, but the Cardinals don't view the injury as a long-term or career-threatening concern. The 26-year-old receiver will finish the 2026 campaign with 51 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns on 88 targets to go with 28 rushing yards on three carries across his nine appearances.