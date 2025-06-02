Wilson (hamstring) is participating in Arizona's voluntary OTAs without any apparent restrictions, per the Cardinals' official site.

Wilson missed Arizona's season finale in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, but he suited up for the team's other 16 regular-season games and secured 47 of 71 targets for 548 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed once for seven yards. Despite drawing 13 more targets in Year 2, Wilson finished with a relatively similar receiving line to the 565 yards and three scores he compiled as a rookie, due in large part to his yards per catch dropping from 14.9 to 11.7. With the Cardinals having opted against adding significant competition to the pass-catching corps this offseason, Wilson is positioned to reprise a starting role and operate as Kyler Murray's third-look target behind No. 1 wideout Marvin Harrison and tight end Trey McBride.