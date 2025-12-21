Wilson may cede some targets to Marvin Harrison (heel) in the latter's return to the lineup Sunday in Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals are getting Harrison back following a two-game absence due to a heel injury, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that the second-year wide receiver is expected to be eased back in, meaning Wilson should remain the team's top option at the position Week 16. With Harrison sidelined four times in the last five contests, Wilson has compiled a 44-535-3 line on 67 targets during that span.