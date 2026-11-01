Wilson said after Sunday's 33-30 win at Dallas that he suffered two broken ribs during the contest, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson missed some time spanning the second and third quarter to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return to action, finishing Week 8 with eight catches (on 15 targets) for 111 yards and one touchdown while taking one carry for 17 yards. Considering he was able to play through the pain and act as a favorite target for both QBs Jacoby Brissett and later Gardner Minshew, Wilson may not be in danger of missing additional time, but a rib injury has plagued him the last two games, so his status bears monitoring to see if that may be the case next Sunday in Seattle.