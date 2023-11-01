Wilson didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the portion of Wednesday's session open to the media, Wilson was seen working on the side, per Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com. Along with confirmation that he was a non-participant and the specific health concern, though, the reason for Wilson's late exit from this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens now has been clarified. He'll have two more chances this week to log some on-field work before the Cardinals potentially give him a designation for Sunday's contest at Cleveland.