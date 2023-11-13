Wilson (shoulder) gathered in three of six targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 25-23 win over the Falcons.

In his return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, Wilson worked with quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) for the first time in his brief career, and the rookie third-round pick extended his streak with at least three catches to four games. Granted, the quartet of performances has resulted in only a 13-180-0 line on 21 targets, but with Murray under center moving forward, Wilson may have a chance for more consistent production on a weekly basis. Wilson next takes on the Texans on the road on Sunday, Nov. 19.