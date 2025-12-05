Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Heads injury-riddled WR corps again
Wilson's teammates Marvin Harrison (heel) and Greg Dortch (chest) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Wilson and Dortch both enjoyed spikes in production during Harrison's two-game absence, followed by steep declines in both targets and fantasy points when Harrison returned for last Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay. With Harrison now out again, and Dortch joining him this time, the Cardinals are painfully thin at wide receiver behind Wilson. Even Xavier Weaver (questionable - hamstring) may not end up playing, in which case Andre Baccellia and various practice-squad promotions would be the favorites to take WR snaps alongside Wilson. It's a great situation to pile up targets, albeit against a tough defense that won't take Wilson lightly after his massive numbers in Weeks 11-12.
