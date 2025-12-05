Wilson's teammates Marvin Harrison (heel) and Greg Dortch (chest) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Wilson and Dortch both enjoyed spikes in production during Harrison's two-game absence, followed by steep declines in both targets and fantasy points when Harrison returned for last Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay. With Harrison now out again, and Dortch joining him this time, the Cardinals are painfully thin at wide receiver behind Wilson. Even Xavier Weaver (questionable - hamstring) may not end up playing, in which case Andre Baccellia and various practice-squad promotions would be the favorites to take WR snaps alongside Wilson. It's a great situation to pile up targets, albeit against a tough defense that won't take Wilson lightly after his massive numbers in Weeks 11-12.