Wilson caught one of two targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers.

Wilson caught just one pass for a second-straight week, though his reception in Week 2 counted for his first score of the season. The third-year wideout played 38 of the Cardinals' 55 offensive snaps in the contest, behind only Marvin Harrison (51). Wilson is operating as Arizona's No. 2 wide receiver, but his lack of consistent usage makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 25-year old will look to take a step forward in Week 3 when the Cardinals visit the 49ers in Week 3.