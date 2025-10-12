Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Hurts finger Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson exited Sunday's game against the Colts after sustaining a finger injury.
Before that, Wilson caught his only target for five yards in the contest. In his absence, Marvin Harrison, Zay Jones, Greg Dortch and Simi Fehoko are on hand to handle the Cardinals' Week 6 WR duties.
