Wilson is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Wilson had to leave practice early Friday after colliding with Budda Baker's right knee while trying to catch a pass. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday that Baker is fine, but Wilson won't be able to practice until he clears concussion protocol. That leaves Arizona without its top two wideouts at the moment, as Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss his third straight day of practice Saturday while battling a knee issue and an illness, per Cameron Cox of 12 Sports AZ.