The Cardinals signed Wilson to a three-year, $75 million contract extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The sides squeezed this deal in before the start of the regular season, as Wilson had been set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. Selected in the third round of the 2023 Draft, Wilson had a true breakout season in 2025, as he operated as the Cardinals' WR1 most weeks while Marvin Harrison battled injuries throughout the campaign. Wilson responded with three 10--yard receiving games over the final eight weeks of the season and finished the year with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. Six of his seven scores came in the final five contests. Harrison is back healthy this season, but Wilson figures to remain a prominent piece of the passing offense that also includes All-Pro tight end Trey McBride.