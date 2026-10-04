Wilson caught seven of 13 targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants.

The yardage and targets led the Cardinals on the afternoon, while his seven receptions tied Trey McBride for the team lead. Wilson has emerged as the clear No. 1 wideout for Jacoby Brissett, and he was the intended target on Deonte Banks' 98-yard pick-six that sealed the win for New York on the final play of the game. Wilson will take a 25-258-1 line on 44 targets through four games into a Week 5 tile at home against the Lions.