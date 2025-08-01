Wilson took a hit to the helmet or upper body during Friday's practice and went to the locker room, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson laid out for a Kyler Murray pass, and as the pass arrived he clipped safety Budda Baker's right knee. Both players remained down for a spell before getting to their feet, but only Wilson left the field, perhaps to get a concussion check. The nature of Wilson's injury likely will become known once he undergoes testing.