Wilson (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following the Cardinals' Week 14 bye, Wilson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday and looks poised to make his return to the lineup for the first time since Week 10. Confirmation on Wilson's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when Arizona will release its inactive list. In his nine appearances prior to missing time with the neck injury, the rookie compiled a 28-435-2 receiving line on 39 targets.