Wilson (neck) was limited in practice Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Wilson's last appearance occurred in Week 10, and while his absences Weeks 11-13 were blamed on a shoulder injury, the Cardinals now are listing him with a neck issue after their Week 14 bye. He's managed back-to-back capped sessions so far this week and will have one more opportunity to get back to all activity before the team potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.