Wilson brought in four of seven targets for 30 yards and completed his only pass attempt for seven yards in the Cardinals' 45-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Wilson wasn't able to approach his usual elevated numbers against a Lions defense that had struggled against the pass. The typically busy receiver still finished tied for third in targets and also slotted in third in receptions, but Wilson ultimately generated his second-lowest reception and receiving yardage tallies of 2026. Marvin Harrison was traded to the Texans earlier Sunday, so despite Wilson's quiet afternoon, fantasy managers now know Wilson will have one fewer competitor for targets from Jacoby Brissett moving forward.