Wilson (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson was seen wearing a yellow non-contact jersey Wednesday, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Afterward, Wilson told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that he emerged from this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos with sore ribs, hence the reason for the jersey. Wilson will have two more chances to get back to full this week before the Cardinals potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.