Wilson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Wilson didn't practice at all last week before the Cardinals included him among the team's inactive players for this past Sunday's game at Cleveland. With a return to drills to begin Week 10 prep, he may be putting himself in a position to return to action Sunday against the Falcons. If he's able to do so, the rookie third-round WR seemingly would be on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) for the first time in his brief career.