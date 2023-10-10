Wilson gathered in one of two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

Despite logging his second-highest snap share (75 percent) of the season, Wilson had his fewest catches and yards in any of his five games as a pro to date. The rookie third-round pick continued to operate as the team's No. 2 WR behind Marquise Brown (91 percent) and Rondale Moore (67 percent), so Wilson should have plenty of opportunities moving forward. However, Wilson may have a tough time taking advantage of them this Sunday against a Rams defense that has conceded the seventh-fewest YPC (7.0) to opposing wide receivers this season.