Wilson (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday

One day removed from being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury, Wilson logged every on-field rep, paving the way for him to be available Sunday against the Packers. The same can't be said for fellow WRs Marvin Harrison (concussion, limited) and Zay Jones (knee, DNP), who maintained their activity levels into Thursday. Wilson thus is the healthiest among the Cardinals' top three at the position, but there's also the question of who will be under center Week 7, as Kyler Murray remained limited due to a mid-foot sprain. Jacoby Brissett will earn another spot start this weekend if Murray is out.