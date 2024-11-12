Wilson gathered in three of four targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 31-6 win versus the Jets.

After getting blanked on one target during a Week 9 victory against the Bears, Wilson made a mark in the box score Sunday, but he still ranked fourth in targets among Cardinals behind WR Marvin Harrison, TE Trey McBride and RB James Conner, all of whom earned five. All three at least doubled up Wilson's receiving yardage total, and Harrison was on the receiving end of QB Kyler Murray's only TD pass. Wilson hasn't surpassed 31 yards in five consecutive contests, leaving his fantasy value waning as Arizona enters its Week 11 bye.