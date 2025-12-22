Wilson finished with two receptions on three targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 loss to Atlanta.

WR Marvin Harrison (heel) returned to the starting lineup in Week 16 and pushed Wilson back into his usual No. 2 role on offense. The former only saw three targets in his return to the field while slot receiver Elijah Higgins (7-91-0) surprisingly finished as Arizona's leading receiver Sunday. Wilson -- who was averaging 15.0 targets in games Harrison has missed this year -- made the most of his reduced opportunities by scoring a touchdown in the first quarter with the assistance of replay review. The 25-year-old Wilson's three targets are a concerning sign as we look forward, because the wideout has struggled to find the end zone in games Harrison has been active in (two including Sunday's). Wilson's upside takes a huge hit for Week 16, but he is still producing enough alongside Harrison to warrant starting consideration against the Bengals next Sunday.