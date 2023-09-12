Wilson hauled in two of four passes for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Washington.

In a game in which starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs attempted 30 passes, Wilson's four targets ranked fourth on the Cardinals behind Zach Ertz (10), Marquise Brown (five) and James Conner (five), despite leading all of the team's skill-position players in offensive snap share (90 percent). On a positive note, Wilson was on the receiving end of one of Dobbs' rare deep shots that went for 15 yards. But, considering Dobbs' limitations as a passer and Wilson's status as a boundary option, the rookie wide receiver doesn't hold much upside as long as Dobbs is under center. Wilson's next chance to make his mark arrives Sunday against the Giants.