Wilson gathered in two of three targets for eight yards during Friday's 18-17 preseason win against the Broncos.

Wilson got the start at wide receiver alongside Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal with top option Marquise Brown unavailable due to an undisclosed injury. The 2023 third-round pick didn't do much with his three looks, but he was on the receiving end of a deep pass from rookie quarterback Clayton Tune that fell incomplete. Such usage may be where Wilson will be able to make an impact in the Cardinals offense in his first year as a pro, specifically as a boundary option. His next chance for exhibition action arrives Saturday, Aug. 19 versus the Chiefs.