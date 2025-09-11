Wilson gathered in one of four targets for five yards during Sunday's 20-13 win at New Orleans.

Wilson was on the field for 44 of 66 offensive snaps (67 percent), but his 26 routes run yielded little, while top wide receiver Marvin Harrison's 32 routes resulted in a 5-71-1 line on six targets on an 89 percent snap share. At the same time, No. 3 WR Zay Jones (1-4-0) nearly matched Wilson's output on one target and a 47 percent share of plays. The Cardinals consolidate most of the targets among TE Trey McBride (nine on Sunday), Harrison and RB James Conner (four), so Wilson has his work cut out for him to produce weekly.