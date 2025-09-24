Wilson caught one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers.

Wilson recorded just one reception for the third straight game, and now has just three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on eight targets to start the season. The third-year wideout is not getting enough of an opportunity within the Arizona's offense to be considered for fantasy purposes with any type of confidence. Wilson will look to get more involved in Week 4 when the Cardinals host the Seahawks.