Wilson (neck) was targeted three times but did not record a reception in Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

Wilson returned from a neck injury that cost him Arizona's last three games leading into the bye week. The 23-year-old failled to record a reception on three targets as he was eased back into action against San Francisco. While his stat line would normally sour any potential fantasy appeal, Wilson could see his role on offense increase if starter Marquise Brown (heel) is unable to suit up against Chicago next Sunday after re-aggravating the same heel injury for the second week in a row.