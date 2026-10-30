Wilson (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Dallas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson donned a yellow non-contact jersey all week due to what he called sore ribs, but after head coach Mike LaFleur told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic that the wide receiver was in line to play Sunday, his lack of designation confirms as much. LaFleur also relayed to Howard Balzer of USA Today that "pain tolerance" will dictate how much Wilson can handle in Week 8, which could inhibit him from earning the 9.4 targets per game that he's averaged through seven appearances this season.