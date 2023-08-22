Wilson wasn't targeted on 14 offensive snaps during Saturday's 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

After posting two catches (on three targets) for eight yards in the Cardinals' exhibition opener against the Broncos, Wilson didn't make a mark in the box score this time around. Fortunately for the 2023 third-round pick, he started alongside fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown while Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch came off the bench. The order of each player's first snaps Saturday may not be replicated in the regular season or even when quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is healthy enough to suit up, but Wilson appears as if he'll be a regular target for whoever is under center for Arizona as a rookie.