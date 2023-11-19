Watch Now:

Wilson (shoulder) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, Wilson suffered a setback this week, making him unlikely to face Houston. With Wilson likely out, look for Marquise Brown and Trey McBride to dominate the targets for Arizona while Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal and Greg Dortch could see increased reps on offense.

