Wilson (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The rookie wideout missed three of Arizona's past four games with the shoulder injury and didn't practice at all last week. There's not much sense bringing him back for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with a Week 14 bye right around the corner.
