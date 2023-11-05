Wilson (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday at Cleveland.

A shoulder injury didn't allow Wilson to practice at all during Week 9 prep, and the rookie third-round pick now will miss the first game of his career. With Wilson in street clothes, the Cardinals may rely even more on top wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Trey McBride in the passing game, but WRs Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch (ankle) and Andre Baccellia also are candidates for additional reps.