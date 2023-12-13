Wilson (neck) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the wake of the Cardinals' Week 14 bye, Wilson got back on the field with a capped session to begin Week 15 prep and will have two more chances to get back to all activity before week's end. While his absences before the bye were attributed to a shoulder injury, he's now being listed with a neck issue. Fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) didn't take part in drills Wednesday, so Wilson could find himself a bigger part of Arizona's offense Sunday against the 49ers if he's able to return to action and the former is limited or sidelined.