Wilson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Wilson last played Week 10 and seems to have benefitted from a Week 14 bye. He was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with coach Jonathan Gannon saying Friday that the rookie looked good in practice and should be ready to "pick up where he left off" before the injury, per PHNX Cardinals. Wilson played more than two-thirds of Arizona's snaps in each of his last six appearances, and if he's declared active ahead of the team's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday it'll likely put Greg Dortch back in a reserve role. The other option would be demoting Rondale Moore, who has been less involved than Dortch in the passing game but is much faster and contributes some as a ballcarrier.