Wilson secured five of seven targets for 56 yards in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Wilson saw No. 3 receiver Kendrick Bourne outpace him by three catches, 19 receiving yards and one target, an interesting development to at least keep in mind in the early portion of the season. However, Wilson still enjoyed a solid role that saw him record four more catches on four additional targets than No. 1 wideout Marvin Harrison, and there's no questioning Wilson's chemistry with Jacoby Brissett after the duo generated multiple fantasy-friendly stat lines last season. Wilson therefore retains plenty of fantasy viability despite a tough Week 2 home matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.