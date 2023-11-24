Wilson (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Friday that Wilson will be inactive for a third time in four games. The Cardinals may want to hold him out another week at this point, as their Dec. 3 contest in Pittsburgh is followed by a late bye Week 14. Greg Dortch took on most of Wilson's snaps in a loss to the Texans last Sunday, catching six of eight targets for 76 yards while playing more snaps on offense (46 - 75 percent) than he had in every prior game combined this year (45).