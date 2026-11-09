Coach Mike LaFleur revealed Monday that Wilson is out for the season due to a fracture in his neck, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With the Cardinals' top WR now sidelined and presumably headed to season-ending IR, Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko,Harrison Wallace and Devin Duvernay are the wide receivers currently on the team's active roster. Additionally, Shedrick Jackson, Zay Jones and James Proche are on Arizona's practice squad, but look for further reinforcements to be considered by the Cardinals in the coming days.