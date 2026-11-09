Wilson notched six catches (on seven targets) for 60 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss in Seattle.

Wilson has been tending to two broken ribs the last two games, and he also was working with new starting QB Gardner Minshew after the Cardinals dealt Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens this past week. Nonetheless, Wilson led Arizona in receiving yards, marking the fourth time he's reached 60 such yards in the last seven contests en route to a 38-412-2 line on 67 targets during that stretch. Wilson will look to improve his rapport with Minshew -- and also get healthier -- next Sunday versus the Rams.