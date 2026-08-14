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Cardinals' Michael Wilson: Pair of catches in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wilson brought in both targets for 23 yards in the Cardinals' 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday.

The Cardinals' starting offense took the field on the opening possession, and Wilson was on the receiving end of two of Jacoby Brissett's first three completions. The fourth-year wideout is coming off having posted a career-best 78-1,006-7 line on 126 targets over 17 regular-season games in 2025, but if Marvin Harrison is able to enjoy better healthy this coming season, Wilson could be headed for at least a slight statistical downturn in his No. 2 receiver role.

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