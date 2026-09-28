Wilson secured 11 of 17 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 36-30 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Wilson's afternoon was reminiscent of several of those in his 2025 campaign, as the veteran receiver garnered a bulk of Jacoby Brissett's attention in his short- and mid-range role while leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Marvin Harrison was a bit more involved Sunday with three catches for 40 yards on five targets, but it appears clear Wilson and Trey McBride have far and away the most chemistry with Brissett. Wilson will take an 18-163-1 line on 31 targets in a Week 4 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.