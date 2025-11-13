Wilson will take on the No. 1 WR role in the Cardinals offense for at least Sunday's game against the 49ers following Marvin Harrison's appendectomy Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Wilson is in sole possession of third in most receiving categories among Arizona's skill-position players behind TE Trey McBride and Harrison. With Harrison's 6.9 targets per game now up for grabs for the foreseeable future, Wilson stands to benefit along with Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver (ankle) and Andre Baccellia. Wilson himself has averaged 10.5 yards per catch and 6.1 yards per target this season, so even with the expected bump in volume he may not produce enough on game days to be a consideration in many fantasy formats.