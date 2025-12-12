Wilson will operate as Arizona's top wide receiver versus the Texans on Sunday, with Marvin Harrison (heel) ruled out, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson has dominated across the three games Harrison has missed since Week 11, finishing with double-digit catches and over 100 yards receiving in all three of those contests. Versus the Rams in Week 14, Wilson tallied a 11-142-2 on 16 targets, with almost all of quarterback Jacoby Brissett's production being split between himself and tight end Trey McBride. While Wilson now faces a rough road matchup against Houston, Wilson seems assured massive target volume as long as Harrison is sidelined, making it difficult to consider him anything less than a WR1 for fantasy purposes.