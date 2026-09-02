The Cardinals have made attempts to figure out a contract extension with Wilson ahead of the 2026 campaign, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

A 2023 third-round pick of Arizona, Wilson wasn't able to tap into his full potential until his third season in 2025, but once QB Jacoby Brissett took over the offense Week 6, the wide receiver was off and running thereafter, posting a 70-954-6 line on 108 targets over the final 12 contests. The run included three 100-yard receiving games and at least one touchdown grab in each of the final five weeks for Wilson. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, his situation is pending, and whether or not it gets decided before Week 1 or next offseason remains to be seen.